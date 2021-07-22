If there is some good news in Sydney's surging COVID outbreak it is that vaccination works
The latest wave of coronavirus in Sydney and state NSW continues to worsen as new cases accelerated again today.
Today:
New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said that there is nobody currently in intensive care that has had both doses of the vaccine.
- 'That means the vaccine works in preventing serious illness
- We really need people to remember that and feel confident when they're getting vaccinated'.