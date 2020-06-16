Good news out of New York: Hospitalizations reach new low level

Deaths total 25. Flat from yesterday

As regions like Texas, Arizona and Florida suffer from increases in coronavirus cases, NY is doing pretty good.





Gov. Cuomo announced that coronavirus hospitalizations have reached a new low level. Deaths totaled 25 which was flat from yesterday.







It is also announced that hospital can accept visitors at the discretion as long as visitors where proper PPE and visits or time limited







For sporting fans, he announced that the US tennis open to be held without fans from August 31 to September 13.







Meanwhile in Nevada, the governor is saying that the state is not ready for next reopening phase.