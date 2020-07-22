GOP considering emergency unemployment down to $400 per month

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Current emergency unemployment is pegged at $600 per month week

There reports that the GOP is considering emergency unemployment benefit down to $400 per month from the current $600 per month week

The emergency unemployment benefits are scheduled to expire at the end of July. The chatter is the benefit would expire at the end of December.

CORRECTION: Whoops, hearing the benefit is $400 for the month, vs $600 per week.

Kayla Taucshe from CNBC is tweeting this chatter:

That is a cut of $2000 for those unemployed and 1/2 of the earlier discussions of $200 per week.   
