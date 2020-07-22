GOP considering emergency unemployment down to $400 per month

Current emergency unemployment is pegged at $600 per month week

month





The emergency unemployment benefits are scheduled to expire at the end of July. The chatter is the benefit would expire at the end of December.





CORRECTION: Whoops, hearing the benefit is $400 for the month, vs $600 per week.





Kayla Taucshe from CNBC is tweeting this chatter:







That is a cut of $2000 for those unemployed and 1/2 of the earlier discussions of $200 per week. That is a cut of $2000 for those unemployed and 1/2 of the earlier discussions of $200 per week.

There reports that the GOP is considering emergency unemployment benefit down to $400 per month from the current $600 perweek