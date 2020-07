FOX News reporter, Chad Pergram, reaffirms the earlier story

Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, and House GOP leader, Kevin McCarthy, will be headed to the White House later to discuss the next stimulus bill with Trump and Mnuchin. This adds to the story from earlier in the day here





The end of the month is going to be an interesting time, as the US approaches a fiscal cliff with stimulus money set to run out in the coming weeks/months.





Amid a surge in virus cases and the likelihood of the economy facing more dire consequences - not to mention election uncertainty, it will be interesting to see if the market can hold up in the way that it has over the past few months. A neat summary by Bloomberg: