GOPs push to limit Fed is seen as the biggest Covid deal roadblock

GOP looks to take away Fed's emergency lending powers

A late stumbling block to the coronavirus negotiations centers around the GOP's push to limit the Fed's emergency lending powers.







The GOP feel that the emergency lending powers given to the Fed have pushed them into something more than monetary policy. Sen. Toomey of Pennsylvania says that "the Fed should not be engaging and fiscal policy, social policy or allocating credit, and instead should leave those decisions to elected leaders on Capitol Hill".







The Dems, on the other hand, want to widen the Feds lending programs so that they can help more businesses and local governments who are suffering. They also want the Fed to put more focus on racial inequality in climate issues as they pose risks to economic growth.





Stocks have turned more negative as concerns about an eminent deal, may not be so doable.







NASDAQ index is currently trading down 51 points or -0.4%.



S&P index is down 25 points -0.67%



Dow is down -205 points or -0.68%





Concerns about the cyber attack of governement and corporations are also weighing on the indices.







Today is triple witching which can lead to increased volatility.