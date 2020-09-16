GOP Sen. Blunt: "There is a deal to be had here"

"There is a deal to be had here"

Window 4 deal probably closes around months and



Sees relief deal costs likely around 1.5 trillion to 1.7 trillion



The GOP and Dems have been miles apart but have narrowed the price recently. The Pres. during his Townhall meeting last night spoke positively about a potential deal. Funny how a weaker than expected retail sales report may also act as a catalyst for a deal. US retail sales came in weaker than expected at 0.6%. Moreover the prior month was revised lower to 0.9%. The control group thought to be a measure of underlying consumer spending fell by -0.1% vs. 0.3% estimate. The prior month was also revised lower to 0.9% from 1.4%.