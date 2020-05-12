GOP senators introduced China sanctions legislation

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Led by GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham and the Republican senators are looking to introduce China sanctions legislation. That has the stocks moving back to the downside. The NASDAQ index is now down by about -11 points or -0.12% at 9181.80. The S&P index is down -17 points or -0.58%. There are no other details as of yet.

