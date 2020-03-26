GPIF said to allow investing up to 31% in foreign bonds

Japan's "whale" is to widen its permissible range of foreign bonds allocation target to 6% from the current 4%





Under its usual practice and guidelines, they are permitted to go 4% higher or lower than the target allocation but it appears that they are opting to widen the range from 4% to 6% now ahead of the start of the new fiscal year in April.







ForexLive

Again, just take note of this because if the GPIF is to increase its holdings of foreign bonds and move away from Japanese bonds - which are less attractive due to negative yields - then it could spell some weakness for the yen based on the flows associated.