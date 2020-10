Grain crops pushing higher - more to come?

The tone is set for further price gains in grains. Hedge funds, commercial traders, and individual investors are positioning for further price gains. Corn has been trading at 12months+ highs, s oybeans have kept rising higher fuelled by a potential Biden win, and corn hit an 11% gain in Q3 . Corn has traded at a 14 month high and wheat is at its best levels in five years. Taking a look at the recent Commitment of traders reports it shows that non-commercial participants are anticipating a further rise in prices.