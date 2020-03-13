Greece goes into lockdown, US and UK elections cancelled

The news just keeps on coming

It's so tough for anyone in risk trades to fight against the endless waves of coroanvirus headlines.





The latest is that Greece will close all bars, restaurants, shopping malls and cafes. Greece at the moment doesn't appear to be a hotspot and hopefully this is simply an aim to get ahead of it; which is the kind of medicine that I think markets will eventually come to appreciate.





Other news is that England has cancelled mayoral elections and Louisiana has cancelled the Democratic primary. The England elections have been cancelled for a full year.

