Green cardigan USD334K. Pigeon EUR 1.25m. Tiny painting EUR24m. How much for a tulip?

Check these out:

Kurt Cobain's green cardigan sold for $334,000 at auction over the weekend



Armando, a racing pigeon, sold in March for 1.25 million EUR

A tiny painting, 20 by 26 cm, by 13th century Italian master Cimabue that was found in the kitchen of an elderly French woman was sold for 24 million euros (I think that was in Sep)



Yowza.





The S&P500 is on track to hit a record high this week in case you are wondering



