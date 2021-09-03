Groundwork being laid for a vaccine passport economic recovery in Australia

Vaccine passports are coming to many jurisdictions, not just Australia.

Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews this morning:

when we get to those vaccination double dose thresholds, as part of the national plan, the notion of a locked out of the whole community is far less relevant.

What will become a bigger part of our response is a lockout of many venues for those who are not vaccinated. That might seem a bit harsh, but I've said this before and I will make the point again, I am not going to lock the whole state down to protect people who would protect themselves.

Yes, there is some supply issues with vaccine at the moment, but by the time we get to 70 or 80%, everybody would have been given an opportunity to do so, so I think if you are not vaccinated, and you could be, the chances of you booking a ticket at a sporting event, going to a pub, go to old about are different places, will be very limited.

An 80% double dose threshold is likely around 2 months away for Australia, perhaps even quicker for some states. As Australia exits its harsh lockdown restrictions the economy will bounce strongly.





The sooner Melbourne, and elsewhere around the globe, can ease restrictions the better. I'm sick of this sh1t.







