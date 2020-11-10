Group of German economic experts reportedly sees economy contracting 5.1% this year
According to a report by German newspaper, Süddeutsche ZeitungAdding that the group of German economic experts sees German GDP growing by 3.7% in 2021. The decline of 5.1% this year is seemingly better than government forecasts back in September, before 'lockdown light' even came into the picture.
As such, I'd take the above with a pinch of salt - as we all should with all forecasts during this time. As mentioned before, just use these as a general indicator of sentiment swing.