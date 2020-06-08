Guggenheim's Minerd likes gold - "accumulation of gold … a responsible policy response"

Scott Minerd is chief investment officer at Guggenheim Investments. This via his latest note on what to expect from the Federal Reserve, his "Fed Roadmap":

With the Fed going all-in on financing the government deficit, the U.S. dollar could be at risk to negative speculation of its status as the dominant global reserve currency.

Investing in gold may help offset this trend.

The accumulation of gold as a reserve asset historically has been seen as a responsible policy response in periods of crisis.

This may very well become the policy option of choice in the future.





One for the gold bugs!













