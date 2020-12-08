Gundlach: Inflation may range from 2.25%-2.4% next year

DoubleLine chief sees higher inflation next year

In a presentation today, bond guru Jeff Gundlach said he sees higher inflation next year than the consensus.

The Fed says inflation may temporarily run above 2% before falling back in the following quarters. Gundlach thinks it will stay higher, something that could unravel the bond market and the Fed's plan to leave rates at zero until 2024.

He cited the copper-to-gold ratio and said yields should be higher.

Other forecasts:
  • FAANGs appear to be breaking down
  • Small caps could continue to outperform
  • He's neutral on gold

