Gundlach on CNBC: Bond market is reacting to the Fed

DoubleLine Capitals Jeffrey Gundlach is on CNBC



The Fed is going to cut rates again. Maybe at the March meeting.



the Fed was justified in emergency rate cut



The US dollar is going to get weaker



Sees 10 year yields near lows. You are better off in cash then owning 10 year treasuries at this point



Short-term rates heading toward 0%



Short-term economic growth will be hit



The thing you are supposed to own is gold. Expects gold to go higher. Turns bullish on gold in the summer of 2018



Says the initial claims will be a key data point to eye.

The 5 year MA of initial claims is 243,000. If goes above, put a fork in it.

Also watching consumer confidence.

The JOLT figures have been very weak and may be foreshadowing an uptick in initial claims

Credit market has been lulled to sleep.

Fiscal stimulus possible, money "wired" to public



Thinks Biden is unelectable



Virus area worse than whatever consensus is



Fed will go to negative rates



Fed will do large-scale asset purchases to help



