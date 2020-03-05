Gundlach on CNBC: Bond market is reacting to the Fed

Sees 10 year near lows

DoubleLine Capitals Jeffrey Gundlach is on CNBC
  • The Fed is going to cut rates again. Maybe at the March meeting.
  • the Fed was justified in emergency rate cut
  • The US dollar is going to get weaker
  • Sees 10 year yields near lows. You are better off in cash then owning 10 year treasuries at this point
  • Short-term rates heading toward 0%
  • Short-term economic growth will be hit
  • The thing you are supposed to own is gold.  Expects gold to go higher. Turns bullish on gold in the summer of 2018
  • Says the initial claims will be a key data point to eye. 
  • The 5 year MA of initial claims is 243,000. If goes above, put a fork in it. 
  • Also watching consumer confidence.
  • The JOLT figures have been very weak and may be foreshadowing an uptick in initial claims
  • Credit market has been lulled to sleep. 
  • Fiscal stimulus possible, money "wired" to public
  • Thinks Biden is unelectable
  • Virus area worse than whatever consensus is
  • Fed will go to negative rates
  • Fed will do large-scale asset purchases to help
Gundlachs comments are not all that positive.
 ForexLive
