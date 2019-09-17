Gundlach says he is 'less positive' on gold

Speaking with Reuters and on his regular webcast:

repo market squeeze makes it even more likely that the Fed will resume expansion of its balance sheet 'pretty soon'

Federal Reserve will embark on 'QE lite, Fed will grow balance sheet 'in line with the growth in currency, like they did before the credit crisis'

says he is 'less positive' on gold as a buying entry because of recent rally

says chances of a US - China trade deal are 'below zero' ahead of the 2020 presidential election