Gundlach says he is 'less positive' on gold

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Jeffrey Gundlach is chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, comments across a range of issues.

Speaking with Reuters and on his regular webcast:

  • repo market squeeze makes it even more likely that the Fed will resume expansion of its balance sheet 'pretty soon'
  • Federal Reserve will embark on 'QE lite, Fed will grow balance sheet 'in line with the growth in currency, like they did before the credit crisis'
  • says he is 'less positive' on gold as a buying entry because of recent rally
  • says chances of a US - China trade deal are 'below zero' ahead of the 2020 presidential election

