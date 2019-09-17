Gundlach says he is 'less positive' on gold
Jeffrey Gundlach is chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, comments across a range of issues.
Speaking with Reuters and on his regular webcast:
- repo market squeeze makes it even more likely that the Fed will resume expansion of its balance sheet 'pretty soon'
- Federal Reserve will embark on 'QE lite, Fed will grow balance sheet 'in line with the growth in currency, like they did before the credit crisis'
- says he is 'less positive' on gold as a buying entry because of recent rally
- says chances of a US - China trade deal are 'below zero' ahead of the 2020 presidential election