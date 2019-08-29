Gundlach says Trump is intentionally forcing an economic downturn in order to fix it just before 2020 election

Gundlach is DoubleLine Capital founder and CEO, His latest is an interesting theory on what Trump is up to:

"I think maybe he's playing a dangerous game of intentionally weakening the economy so the Fed cuts rates and monetary easings work with a lag," he said. "Cutting rates now would probably be beneficial in the summer of next year, ahead of the election. Also if you put on tariffs, or scare consumers, then maybe you can take the tariffs off and you're moving consumption from today until 2020."

Yeah, I dunno about this. Nah ….





But, Gundlach is often very interesting, and there is more:

I give a 75% chance of recession prior to the election

If a recession hits and it gets bad, Trump won't seek reelection





















