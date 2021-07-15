Gundlach: Yields are this low due to liquidity

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments on CNBC

Comments on CNBC
  • The dollar may be doomed in the long term
  • Stocks are at extremely high valuations
  • Powell is hoping and praying on inflation
  • Doesn't see a breakout in commodities
  • A lot of things remind him of the 1970s
His track record on non-bond calls is suspect. This is my takeaway from his comments:

"Yields are this low because of the liquidity in the system... banks are so desperate to do something with their excess reserves... we also have a lot of foreign buying... pensions at [fully-funded status] are locking in yields, a source of demand." he said.

Yields are back near the lows of the day, with 10s down 4 bps to 1.317%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose