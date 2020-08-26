Gunfire breaks out in Kenosha, Wisconsin as the unrest continues to grow

New York Times reports that three people were shot, one dead as shots were fired on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin

It is the third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. and the violence is escalating as protesters are said to be shot on the streets in the early hours of the morning in the past hour.





Just watch out for more developments in case this blows up into something bigger over the next few days. WARNING: The video may be a bit unsettling/gory.



