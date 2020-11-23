Gyms, non-essential shops expected to be allowed to reopen when England lockdown ends

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

BBC reports on the matter

The report says that gyms and non-essential shops in all areas of England when the country's current lockdown ends on 2 December.

Just be aware that Boris Johnson will be laying out the details of how the UK will be dealing with the post-lockdown situation in parliament later today.

From an economic perspective, moving away from lockdown is a good thing but although the case numbers in the UK has sort of plateaued, they are still roughly where they were at the end of October currently - which prompted the need for lockdown.

