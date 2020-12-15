Had a bay day at work? Probably not as bad as this Citigroup employee

$900 million loss bad day

I remember one of my worst days at work as a teenager. I reversed the outdoor company's jeep into a custom built Audi. I didn't even have a license (but the land was private). It was a bad day. The older guy I was working with convinced me that I would end up working my whole summer for the company and still owe money, lol. He had a good laugh at my expense.





My bad day is nothing compared to this citigroup employee who sent $900 million to a group of lenders expecting an interest rate payment on behalf of Revlon Inc. One lender gave the money back, the other 11 are being sued. Ouch!





What's one of your bad days at work?







