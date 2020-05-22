Hang Seng extends losses, down by over 5% now

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Hong Kong stocks being battered heavily on the day

HSI
See here for global coronavirus case data
This is continuing to keep the risk mood on the defensive as we see US futures also down by 0.7% currently. Elsewhere in Asia, the Nikkei is down by 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.6% at the moment.

In the major currencies space, the dollar and yen are continuing to keep firmer with safety flows slowly trickling in further in the past hour. AUD/USD is now down by 0.5% to 0.6530 with EUR/USD also slipping to session lows near 1.0920 currently.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose