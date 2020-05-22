Hang Seng extends losses, down by over 5% now

Hong Kong stocks being battered heavily on the day

This is continuing to keep the risk mood on the defensive as we see US futures also down by 0.7% currently. Elsewhere in Asia, the Nikkei is down by 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.6% at the moment.





In the major currencies space, the dollar and yen are continuing to keep firmer with safety flows slowly trickling in further in the past hour. AUD/USD is now down by 0.5% to 0.6530 with EUR/USD also slipping to session lows near 1.0920 currently.



