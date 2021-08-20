Hang Seng index closes at lowest level since November, enters bear market

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Hang Seng is down by more than 20% from the February high

HSI
There are a couple of unsettling charts on risk sentiment right now and this now adds to the list, with Hong Kong stocks sliding by 1.8% on the day - keeping with the more negative tone over the past week.

The close in the Hang Seng at 24,849.72 is the lowest since 4 November and marks a more than 20% drop from the February high, entering a bear market by definition.

Daily support from the July low is somewhat holding for now but a break there will exacerbate downside worries in what is already a jittery period for Chinese equities.

