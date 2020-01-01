Happy New Year: What are your trade ideas for 2020?

A fresh start for everyone







Clear off the ledger, it's 2020. Everyone starts back at zero and the race is on to meet your goals for the year and the decade.





I'd say the consensus for the year ahead isn't set in stone but three things that I have been hearing a lot about:

USD weakness Commodity and commodity currency strength Weakness in bonds



The consensus has a habit of being wrong so what are some surprises you see in the year ahead?



