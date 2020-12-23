Hardline pro-Brexit Tory MPs say they'll scrutinise any deal in great detail

The talk all day (Wednesday) during UK & Us hours was the likelihood of a Brexit trade deal having edged closer.

Cabinet ministers are expected to meet with PM Johnson (virtually) soon:

Meanwhile the gung-ho Brexit MPs in the Conservative party, the European Research Group (ERG) have said they will be examining any deal very closely. A statement (in summary):

“Assuming a deal between UK and the EU is officially confirmed tonight, the European Research Group will tomorrow reconvene the panel of legal experts ... to examine the details of the deal and legal text.

The team of highly-experienced lawyers, previously known as the ‘star chamber’ .... ,

Given that the new agreement is also highly complex, the star chamber will scrutinise it in detail, to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom after we exit the transition period at the end of this year.”





This group have been a thorn in the side of more, shall we say 'flexible' MPs. Thus, this thing is not yet over by any means.





GBP is barely changed.