Harris and Pence set to debate at 0100 GMT

Debate starts at 9 pm ET





Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate in the lone Vice-Presidential debate today at 0100 GMT. It will be a 90-minute contest without interruptions.





Expect Pence to be on the offensive with him and Trump trailing in the polls. As the New York Times writes:





Vice-presidential candidates have only two things to accomplish in a debate: Defend the person at the top of your ticket. And attack the person at the top of the opposition ticket.



There is some extra interest in this debate because of the old age of both Presidential candidates but it's almost unheard of for VP debates to move the needle in the general election.





