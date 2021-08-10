Harvard Prof on China's yuan becoming the 'world currency' - here's how
Japan's Nikkei has an interview with Harvard University economics professor Kenneth Rogoff.
It covers not just the development of the yuan but a wider range of topics including twin destabilising forces in US politics.
Its worth a read, very interesting indeed.
On " the minimum conditions for the Chinese renminbi to be the world currency?":
- China would certainly have to greatly strengthen their institutions, their trust.
- Maybe they have another way of doing it. I don't know. Eventually if they become two-thirds of the world, they can do anything.