Has the relentless bid in bonds left investors locked into future losses?

Bond bonanza in Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate

According to Bloomberg, around $54.8 tln of the $60.7 tln of securities making up the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index have negative real yields. This means investors have been happy to park their money, even if it means a negative real return. That tells you how strong the demand for bonds have been as 90% of the total bonds on offer are showing negative real yields.





Coronavirus to turn the corner in April?













The coronavirus is bad, and the worst is undoubtedly still to come. However,

The Hang Seng and Shanghai Comp. traded higher on the session today with news of a further reduction in China's additional coronavirus cases. President Xi also visited the epicentre of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in a symbolic move showing that China are controlling the virus outbreak. Is the coronavirus worst over for Hubei? Yes, it seems to be. Now, if memory serves me right, the Hubei outbreak really got the markets attention around Jan 23. I remember it was around then because I was shorting the N225 futures as market sentiment shifted. Around 6 weeks ago. So, back of the envelops stuff, it looks like a 6 week curve from onset to peak reduction. In 6 weeks time the worst of the coronavirus will be behind us. However, lots of investors will most likely find themselves locked into neagtive yielding bonds. The US has around 88% of it's market in neagtove real yields and the eurozone, Japan and New Zealand have more than 90%.

Bond bubble as negative real yields abound?