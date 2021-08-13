Head of the WHO team investigating COVID-19 origins in Wuhan wants to take a closer look at the lab

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Wall Street Journal report on  comments broadcast by Denmark's state-owned TV 2 by the Danish head of a World Health Organization-led team that traveled to China earlier this year to probe the origins of Covid-19

Peter Ben Embarek said investigators should seek more information about the lab
  • "It's interesting that the lab relocated on the 2nd of December 2019: That's the period where it all started," Dr. Ben Embarek said in the TV interview. "We know that when you move a lab, it disturbs everything...That entire procedure is always a disruptive element in the daily work routine of a lab."
The Journal report notes that Peter Ben Embarek is a food-safety specialist.  Far be it from me to question his credentials but wasn't there someone with maybe infectious diseases experience to lead this investigation? But, yeah, what do I know?  


