Jonathan Jones has quit over suggestions that UK PM Johnson plans to row back parts of last year's Brexit deal

This isn't a good look as we get into crunch talks this week and the story is sending the pound to fresh lows on the day. Cable is now down to fresh two-week lows of 1.3083.





Sources close to Jones said that he was leaving his position due to plans by the government to challenge parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, and that he was 'very unhappy' about the whole situation.





His formal departure is expected to be announced later today.



