Headlines from ECB forum with Fed's Powell, BOE Bailey, and ECB Lagarde

Key levels at the start of the forum:



Gold, plus $13.16 or 0.17% at $1870.89



S&P index -16.84 points or -0.47% at 3555.82



NASDAQ index -18.92 points or -0.16% at 11767.50



Dow industrial average -150.69 points or -0.51% at 29246



10 year yield 0.902%, -7.2 basis points



30 year 1.673%, -6.8 basis points



EURUSD 1.1814

GBPUSD 1.3149

USDJPY 105.13

USDCHF 0.9138

USDCAD 1.3105

AUDUSD 0.7266

NZDUSD 0.6875

US recovery faster and stronger than expected



recovery uneven and incomplete, virus poses risk



people may lose confidence it is safe to go out



vaccine good news for the medium-term



to soon to assess implications for economic outlook



on election, says good time for institutions to work



crisis will require a response from all government



have not experienced the downside scenarios we had worried about



there is no full recovery without confidence



will need to do more, Congress may need to do more



we been in an air of low rates for a decade



this is not a time for complacency



Banks have it done well so far in this crisis



increasing inequality holds back the US economy



crisis is accelerating a lot of technological change



we are recovering to a more tech economy, worry it may make it more difficult for some workers

we'll see acceleration of automation, telework



committed to evaluating costs, benefits of digital currency. Not yet made a decision on digital currency's



main focus on whether digital currency could improve payment system



concerned by risk of long-term economic harm of virus

BOE Bailey initial comments: vaccine might start to reduce uncertainty

crisis raises question on how to regulate nonbanks



banking system has so far passed test of Covid crisis



best outcome all around is for a post Brexit trade deal



financial sector is ready for Brexit



he will not prejudge outcome of Brexit trade talks



we had a story of low productivity rates for the last 10 years and that is feeding low interest rates

ECB Lagarde: clearly seeing a little less uncertainty



don't want to be exuberant about vaccination



monetary policy and fiscal policy has been a bridge to the other side



businesses no longer see Covid restrictions is one off, impairs decisions



critical to maintain the financing conditions needed to keep the economy operating



crisis will have long-lasting scars on young, women



digital currency is will be a complement to cash



