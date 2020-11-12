Headlines from ECB forum with Fed's Powell, BOE Bailey, and ECB Lagarde

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

ECB forum with key central bankers from US and Europe

Key levels at the start of the forum:
  • Gold, plus $13.16 or 0.17% at $1870.89
  • S&P index -16.84 points or -0.47% at 3555.82
  • NASDAQ index -18.92 points or -0.16% at 11767.50
  • Dow industrial average -150.69 points or -0.51% at 29246
  • 10 year yield 0.902%, -7.2 basis points
  • 30 year 1.673%, -6.8 basis points
  • EURUSD 1.1814
  • GBPUSD 1.3149
  • USDJPY 105.13
  • USDCHF 0.9138
  • USDCAD 1.3105
  • AUDUSD 0.7266
  • NZDUSD 0.6875
Powell initial comments:
  • US recovery faster and stronger than expected
  • recovery uneven and incomplete, virus poses risk
  • people may lose confidence it is safe to go out
  • vaccine good news for the medium-term
  • to soon to assess implications for economic outlook
  • on election, says good time for institutions to work
  • crisis will require a response from all government
  • have not experienced the downside scenarios we had worried about
  • there is no full recovery without confidence
  • will need to do more, Congress may need to do more
  • we been in an air of low rates for a decade
  • this is not a time for complacency
  • Banks have it done well so far in this crisis
  • increasing inequality holds back the US economy
  • crisis is accelerating a lot of technological change
  • we are recovering to a more tech economy, worry it may make it more difficult for some workers
  • we'll see acceleration of automation, telework
  • committed to evaluating costs, benefits of digital currency. Not yet made a decision on digital currency's
  • main focus on whether digital currency could improve payment system
  • concerned by risk of long-term economic harm of virus
BOE Bailey initial comments:
  • vaccine might start to reduce uncertainty
  • crisis raises question on how to regulate nonbanks
  • banking system has so far passed test of Covid crisis
  • best outcome all around is for a post Brexit trade deal
  • financial sector is ready for Brexit
  • he will not prejudge outcome of Brexit trade talks
  • we had a story of low productivity rates for the last 10 years and that is feeding low interest rates
ECB Lagarde:
  • clearly seeing a little less uncertainty
  • don't want to be exuberant about vaccination
  • monetary policy and fiscal policy has been a bridge to the other side
  • businesses no longer see Covid restrictions is one off, impairs decisions
  • critical to maintain the financing conditions needed to keep the economy operating
  • crisis will have long-lasting scars on young, women
  • digital currency is will be a complement to cash

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose