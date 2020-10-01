Headlines that EU says have reached an agreement - note this is NOT on Brexit
If your text reading algos are going a bit nutty, a heads up
- EU official says leaders have hammered about agreement on Turkey / Belarus
via Reuters headline.
EU to place sanctions on Belarus over the election and violence.
Background (brutally truncated):
European leaders have been discussing
- Turkey stand-off with Greece and Cyprus over maritime borders, energy resources in the Mediterranean.
- Cyprus has been blocking long-trailed sanctions over the political crisis in Belarus,
- flare-up of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan