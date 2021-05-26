Heads up for another lockdown in Australia - cluster grows, announcement imminent
Local media in Australia reporting on the outbreak in Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne:
- ABC understands the Victorian COVID cluster has grown to around 25
- Says this is likely to prompt to the state government to announce a lockdown
Via other sources:
- 3 day lockdown seems to be the minimum
- the announcement should come around 9.30/9.45am local time (2330/2345GMT)
Not a positive for the local economy but AUD unlikely to be moved much at all upon the expected announcement.