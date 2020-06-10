Heads up: A couple of ECB speakers on the agenda today

There will be a few ECB members scheduled to speak later in the session









0700 GMT - ECB's Muller speaks in a news conference in Tallinn

Muller will be speaking about the domestic and euro area outlook as part of his take as Estonian central bank governor.





0730 GMT - ECB's Kazimir speaks in a news conference in Bratislava

Similar to Muller, Kazimir will be speaking about revised economic forecasts in his capacity as Slovak central bank governor. If anything, he may make mention to the economic outlook in the euro area as well but it shouldn't be anything that stands out.





1100 GMT - ECB's Schnabel speaks in an online seminar

Schnabel will be participating in a panel discussion, talking about 'ECB policies in COVID-19 times'. As such, she may touch on recent actions by the central bank and their take on the euro area economic outlook. The discussion is expected to run until 1215 GMT.





1100 GMT - ECB's Knot speaks in the Dutch parliament

Knot will be speaking about how current conditions in the Dutch financial system but may also touch on how the coronavirus crisis is being tackled as a whole by the ECB.





1330 GMT - ECB's de Guindos speaks in an online event

de Guindos will be delivering the keynote address to the IIEA, touching on the euro area economic outlook and financial stability during the coronavirus crisis. He will be discussing the policy actions taken up by the ECB and will also reflect on the economic outlook in the region and how the EU's financial agenda could help in the recovery phase.





That said, they should not tell us much of anything new that we didn't hear of from the policy decision last week and Lagarde's press conference at the time. Here is the agenda: