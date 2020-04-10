Heads up: A couple of Fed speakers on the agenda today

It may be a quiet one in the market but the Fed may still hold some surprises









1630 GMT - Cleveland Fed president Mester to hold virtual discussion

Mester will be holding a forum online on the US economy and maintaining economic health during the coronavirus crisis. I would expect some token comments but not anything that should stand out all too much.





1730 GMT - Fed vice chair Quarles to speak on a webcast

Quarles will be discussing the banking system in a webcast hosted by the University of Utah. Given the topic, there shouldn't be much concerning policy but these days everything is relevant considering the economic circumstances so just be wary in any case.

In case you missed the latest from the Fed yesterday (⬆️). As for the agenda today: