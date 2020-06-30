Heads up: BOE chief economist Haldane to speak later in the day

Do be reminded that Haldane was the only dissenter opting not to increase the QE target two weeks ago

He is scheduled to speak at 1000 GMT today, where he will be discussing a range of economic indicators to consider the impact that the coronavirus has had on the UK and global economies, as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year.





He will also touch on the implications of monetary policy so that will be interesting to hear after his recent dissent on QE at the BOE meeting on 18 June.



