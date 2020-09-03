Heads up: BOE governor Andrew Bailey scheduled to speak later in the day

But he will be delivering a speech about cryptocurrencies





The Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at Brookings will host Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, to discuss how these trends are evolving and the growing role of stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies linked to the price of some stable asset or basket of assets. He will talk about the risks and benefits of these innovations and how they must be safe so we can use them with confidence. He will also explain how public authorities are enhancing existing infrastructure and consider the potential development of central bank digital currencies.



Following Governor Bailey's remarks, he will then be joined for a panel discussion withChristopher Brummer of Georgetown Law School, Blythe Masters of Motive Partners, Eswar Prasad of the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings, and Fennie Wang of Dionysus Labs.

Given the backdrop, I reckon there wouldn't be much for pound traders to chew on as he is likely to steer clear of any remarks on monetary policy and the UK economy.

Bailey is scheduled to speak later today at 1400 GMT, but he will be speaking on the future of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins in an event hosted by The Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy. The session is expected to last for an hour.