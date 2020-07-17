Heads up: BOE governor Bailey due to speak later today

Bailey will be hosting the BOE's first Citizens' Panel Open Forum





The event is scheduled to take place from 1000 GMT to 1100 GMT today, where participants can hear directly from Bailey and take part in a Q&A session as well.





On the event itself, the BOE highlights that:





What we do affects everyone, so we've set up citizens' panels so we can listen directly to you. We want to hear what you have to say about jobs, pay and the cost of living. And we'd like to know about your experiences of the housing market and how easy you find it to borrow and save money. Taking part means you can put your views directly to people who make decisions that affect you. During the current coronavirus outbreak our citizens' panel members are helping us to understand how people are being affected economically and financially by the crisis.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Given the context and backdrop of the event, I doubt Bailey would dive too much into the specifics of monetary policy but perhaps he will provide some views on how the central bank is looking at the shape of the UK economy now and in the future.