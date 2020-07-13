Heads up: BOE governor Bailey scheduled to speak later in the day

BOE governor, Andrew Bailey, will be making two appearances today









1300 GMT - Bailey to take part in a 'Speakers for Schools' virtual event

There will be no text released for this and there aren't any details that I can find on the speech itself. As such, I don't think we'd be hearing much of anything relevant given the backdrop but just take note in case there is any remarks on policy.





1530 GMT - Bailey to speak in a webinar co-hosted by the BOE and the NY Fed



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The webinar is entitled "Libor: Entering the Endgame" and the text of his speech will be published at the time above. Given the topic, I don't think Bailey would touch much on monetary policy in general but talk more about the continued Libor transition to SONIA. He may touch on the economy and financial conditions, but I wouldn't expect much of anything new from Bailey today.

Here is the agenda: