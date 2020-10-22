Heads up: BOE governor Bailey to speak later in the day

BOE governor, Andrew Bailey, is scheduled to speak at 0930 GMT









The discussion will center around "Why the world needs the Humber", though there will be a Q&A session after, so we may not likely get much - if any - remarks on policy as this relates more to sustainable finance and climate change initiatives.





Just take note that before that, we also have BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane, speaking at 0830 GMT as he delivers the opening remarks at the third annual conference on 'Understanding Social Macroeconomics'.



