Heads up: BOE governor Bailey to speak later in the day
BOE governor, Andrew Bailey, is scheduled to speak at 0930 GMT
Bailey will be participating in a panel discussion at the Waterline Summit 2020, where he will be part of the event's 'International Business Day'.
The discussion will center around "Why the world needs the Humber", though there will be a Q&A session after, so we may not likely get much - if any - remarks on policy as this relates more to sustainable finance and climate change initiatives.
Just take note that before that, we also have BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane, speaking at 0830 GMT as he delivers the opening remarks at the third annual conference on 'Understanding Social Macroeconomics'.