Heads up: BOE governor Bailey to speak later today
Bailey is scheduled to speak later at 0930 GMTHe will be speaking at the launch of the Climate Financial Risk Forum, where he will be delivering the welcome address to the webinar later today.
The event is largely to help financial firms understand how they can approach climate-related risks and opportunities, so I'd imagine this isn't one where Bailey will step too much on monetary policy or economic impact from the coronavirus in general.
That said, just a heads up in case he does touch on anything relevant. For those interested, you can check out the webinar later today by registering here.