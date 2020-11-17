Heads up: BOE governor Bailey to speak later today
Bailey is scheduled to speak at the CityUK's national conference at 1115 GMT
He will be delivering the keynote speech for today's session, for about 15 minutes, with the theme being "Recovering - How the industry has responded to COVID-19".
As such, I wouldn't expect any major policy remarks but just keep your eyes and ears peeled on any comments about the UK economy in general.
Just be aware that Fed chair Powell is also scheduled to speak later in the day.