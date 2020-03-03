Heads up: BOE governor Carney scheduled to speak in parliament at 0930 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Carney & co. will testify before the Treasury Committee

Carney
They will be briefing the committee on the economic outlook and inflation report, so just take note of any possible mentions about the likelihood of easing policy to bolster economic confidence amid the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

This usually carries on for a few hours so be mindful of scattered comments throughout the London morning. In any case, I wouldn't expect them to drop any direct hints about a rate cut but perhaps they may allude to something similar as seen here yesterday.
ForexLive

