Heads up: BOE governor Mark Carney to speak later today
Carney is scheduled to speak at 0930 GMT
He will be delivering the opening remarks at a research workshop hosted by the BOE itself. The conference will be about "The future of inflation targeting" and Carney is expected to speak for about 30 minutes. The agenda can be found here.
The full text of his speech will also be published by the BOE at 0930 GMT. Given the conference topic, I doubt there would be much he can say to really impact markets as it will involve a lot of theory and conjecture about reaching the central bank's inflation target.