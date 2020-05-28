Heads up: BOE policymaker Saunders due to speak soon at 1000 GMT

Saunders will be giving a speech on the coronavirus and monetary policy





"In this speech, Michael Saunders sets out the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the economy, highlights some risks to the outlook, and discusses some implications for monetary policy."

Just take note of this as he may lay out more remarks on negative rates, QE and what not. The speech is expected to begin at 1000 GMT and to last for an hour. A bit of details: