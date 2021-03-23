Heads up: BOE speakers coming up later today
There will be a few BOE policymakers speaking later in the day
Here is the agenda:
0830 GMT - BOE's Haldane participates in a panel debate
Haldane will be involved in a discussion on "Finance in the public interest", as hosted by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. The panel is scheduled to last for 1.5 hours and should revolve more around talk on the financial system in general.
0955 GMT - BOE's Cunliffe speaks at the BIS Innovation Summit
Cunliffe will be participating in a panel discussion on central bank digital currencies, more specifically "Fast, cheaper cross-border payments - is wholesale CBDC the answer?". As such, don't expect much policy remarks to follow from Cunliffe today.
1150 GMT - BOE's Bailey speaks in a keynote panelBailey will be participating in a virtual event hosted by The Economist, talking about climate change and sustainability. Of note, Bailey's panel will be covering: "What will make investors reallocate sufficient funds to achieve the energy transition? How can the returns they expect be generated? What will be the impact on capital markets?". As such, he is unlikely to touch on monetary policy given the backdrop.
