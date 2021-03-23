Heads up: BOE speakers coming up later today

There will be a few BOE policymakers speaking later in the day

Here is the agenda:





0830 GMT - BOE's Haldane participates in a panel debate

Haldane will be involved in a discussion on "Finance in the public interest", as hosted by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. The panel is scheduled to last for 1.5 hours and should revolve more around talk on the financial system in general.





0955 GMT - BOE's Cunliffe speaks at the BIS Innovation Summit

Cunliffe will be participating in a panel discussion on central bank digital currencies, more specifically "Fast, cheaper cross-border payments - is wholesale CBDC the answer?". As such, don't expect much policy remarks to follow from Cunliffe today.





1150 GMT - BOE's Bailey speaks in a keynote panel





Besides the BOE, Fedspeak will also be one to watch today as highlighted here



