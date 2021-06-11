Heads up: BOE speakers due later in the session

A couple of BOE policymakers will be speaking later today

BOE governor Andrew Bailey will be joined by fellow policymakers Jon Cunliffe and Dave Ramsden as they will be participating in the BIS Innovation Hub launch from 0830 to 1030 GMT. It will be a panel event with Q&A sessions involved.





That said, given that this is more to celebrate the launch of a new center of the BIS Innovation Hub in London, I doubt we will hear anything too specific on monetary policy.