Heads up: BOE's Vlieghe to speak later at 0930 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Just in case there is any notable remarks to take note of

BOE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe will be speaking on a webcast on monetary policy and the central bank's balance sheet at 0930 GMT. We may not hear much of anything new but it's always best to be prepared in any case. One to be mindful about for pound traders.
