Heads up: BOJ governor Kuroda press conference at the bottom of the hour
The usual presser by Kuroda following the BOJ policy meeting earlier
The main talk of the town is the Fed but yes, there was a BOJ policy meeting earlier in case you missed it. There were no major changes besides an increase to its stimulus programme to help deal with the virus fallout from ¥75 trillion to ¥110 trillion.
I wouldn't expect Kuroda to deviate much from the script as per usual. So, expect him to reiterate their stance of continuing with powerful monetary easing and a pledge that they can do more if necessary and that they "have the tools" to do so as well.